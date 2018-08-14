President Trump fired off a nasty tweet at his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman Tuesday, calling her a "lowlife" and a "dog."

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Trump tweeted.

The president's tweet came after he denied claims of racism made by Manigault Newman late Monday, who has written in her new book, “Unhinged,” that a tape exists of Trump’s using the N-word from his days on “The Apprentice.”

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Manigault Newman released yet another recording Tuesday morning that she says records a conference call among several Trump campaign aides in which she has said the group discussed how they would deal with the potential fallout of the release of the purported N-word tape.

Describing a clip she provided to CBS, Manigault Newman said the call contradicts denials recently issued by former Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson and former campaign aide Lynne Patton, who in their most recent statements have denied that any call on the subject ever happened.

In the audio, Pierson is heard saying she wants more info on how the word was used so they can “maybe try to figure a way to spin it.”

Patton then recalls how she personally asked the president about the existence of the audio and says Trump denied it, though Patton added that Trump still asked, “Why don’t you just go ahead and put it to bed?”

Soon after in the conversation, Pierson can be heard acknowledging, “He said it [the N-word]. No, he said it, he’s embarrassed.”

But no officials on the call, including Manigault Newman, say they have personally heard the audio of the alleged tape.

Trump has spent much of the past two days attacking the former "Apprentice" star after Manigault leaked a recording of her firing by Chief of Staff John Kelly on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. On Monday, he said he spoke to "Apprentice" producer Mark Burnett and said no tapes exist of him using "that word."

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

....such wonderful and powerful things about me - a true Champion of Civil Rights - until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Trump said "I don't have that word in my vocabulary and never have. She made it up."

There was some confusion over whether Manigault had actually heard him use the word on tape or whether she was just told about it. She attempted to clear up that discrepancy -- in her book she says she didn't hear it herself -- when she said she heard him use the N-word after the book had gone to press.

After calling her a "low-life" a day earlier, he referred to Manigault as "deranged" in Monday's tweets.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

Manigault released audio of her conversation with Kelly Sunday and then followed that up by releasing a conversation with Trump himself on Monday's "Today" show. She played just a brief clip -- not independently verified by NBC -- in which the president seemed surprised by her exit and said he was not responsible.

It's unknown whether Manigault recorded any other conversations during her time at the White House, when she was the most senior African-American in the West Wing.

Trump has been accused of racist behavior many times over the past two years since he took office. He's been accused of racial insensitivity in everything from his criticism of NFL players' protests to LeBron James' intelligence and his statement that there were "very fine people on both sides" at the Charlottesville riots in August 2017.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Just two days ago, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., told ABC News' "This Week" that the president's words on racism "ring hollow."

"He has not gone far enough," Cummings said. "I think it's a low bar for the president of the United States to simply say he's against racism. He's got to do better than that."

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on the same show Sunday and said she wouldn't be working for Trump if he was racist.

"I have never a single time heard him use a racial slur about anyone. I also never heard Omarosa complain that he had done that, and so the only thing that's changed is that she's now selling books," Conway said.