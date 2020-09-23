President Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens,” the president said.

Evan McMurry
Jordyn Phelps
September 23, 2020, 10:56 PM
President Donald Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following November's election.

Asked Wednesday if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election -- win or lose -- Trump responded, "Well, we're going to have to see what happens."

He went on to stoke baseless fears of widespread voter fraud with mail-in ballots.

"Get rid of the ballots," Trump added, "and you'll have a very peaceful -- there won't be a transfer, frankly. There'll be a continuation."

