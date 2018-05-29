President Trump heads to Tennessee with eye on midterms

President Donald Trump returns to campaign mode Tuesday in Nashville as he again looks to bolster Republicans ahead of this year’s midterm election.

The president will attend a fundraiser for Republican Senate candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn and host a rally with his supporters. Blackburn is running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker in a race that has drawn a strong Democratic challenge from former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen.

The president’s visit comes as Republicans are trying to maintain control of the House and Senate, where the GOP holds a slim 51-49 majority. Tennessee is considered a solidly Republican state, but it could provide an opportunity for Democrats to pick up a seat come November.

As he aims to boost GOP candidates, President Trump has traveled this year to several states where Republicans hope to unseat Democratic incumbents, including Indiana, Ohio and Missouri and plans on continuing his campaign push heading into the fall.

Corker has said he is supportive of Blackburn and has given the maximum donation to her campaign, but the outgoing senator also has said he won’t campaign against his friend, Bredesen.

Corker’s sometimes tense relationship with President Trump will also be on display during this trip. Corker will greet President Trump at the airport when he arrives in Nashville, a spokeswoman for Corker confirmed.

Corker will attend the president's rally and fundraiser for Blackburn's senate campaign.

Just seven months ago, Corker called the White House an "adult day care center," while Trump tweeted the Tennessee senator "couldn't get elected dog catcher."

But earlier this year, Corker joined the president on Air Force One for his last trip to Nashville. On Saturday, Corker was on hand in the Oval Office as President Trump praised him for helping to secure American Josh Holt's release from Venezuela.