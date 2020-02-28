President Trump says he will nominate GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe as intelligence chief Trump had previously tapped Ratcliffe but backtracked amid bipartisan blowback.

President Donald Trump announced Friday he would nominate GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas to serve as director of national intelligence.

Trump had previously tapped Ratcliffe for the position, which oversees the country's intelligence agencies, in July, but had backtracked after it emerged Ratcliffe had made misrepresentations on his resume about his national security-related experience.

In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe is shown during the House impeachment inquiry hearings in Washington. Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool, FILE

Ratcliffe also faced bipartisan blowback as lawmakers questioned his qualifications.

A White House official said the nomination had not yet been formally transmitted to the Senate.

Richard Grenell, U.S. ambassador to Germany, is currently serving in the role in an acting capacity.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.