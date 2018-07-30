President Trump renews government shutdown threat if no border wall funding

President Donald Trump Monday threatened to shut down the federal government if Congress does not include funding for a border wall.

"If we don’t get border security after many, many years of talk within the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown," Trump said, appearing at a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. "We’re the laughingstock of the world."

Trump added that he has no “red line” but emphasized that he wants “great border security.”

“I’ll always leave room for negotiation," Trump said when asked whether he would insist on getting all his immigration proposals before government funding runs out at the end of September.

"But this has been many years,” Trump said. “We have immigration laws, we have border security, we have all sorts of things going on. It’s disgraceful.”

Trump said that his demand for border security “includes many things” besides the wall, including ending the visa lottery system and terminating chain migration.

“The whole thing is ridiculous, and we have to change our laws,” he said. “I would be willing to close it down.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.