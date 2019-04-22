President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization on Monday filed suit against the Democratic chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, seeking relief from his subpoena request for the president’s financial records.

"The Democrat Party, with its newfound control of the U.S. House of Representatives, has declared all-out political war against President Donald J. Trump. Subpoenas are their weapon of choice," read a complaint filed Monday morning. "House Democrats are singularly obsessed with finding something they can use to damage the President politically."

Earlier this month, Cummings served a subpoena to Mazars USA, an accounting firm employed by Trump, seeking ten years of the president's financial records in an effort to corroborate elements of Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen's testimony before the committee.

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP) President Donald Trump arrives at a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event in the East Room of the White House, April 18, 2019.

In court documents filed Monday, attorneys for Trump and the Trump Organization called Cohen’s testimony a "political stunt" and "one of the worst examples of the House Democrats’ zeal to attack President Trump under the guise of investigations."

The plaintiffs, in court documents, sought a "permanent injunction quashing Chairman Cummings’ subpoena."

(Michael Reynolds/EPA/Shutterstock) House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (C) oversees the committee's markup on a resolution 'Authorizing Issuance of Subpoena Related to Security Clearances, on Capitol Hill, April 2, 2019.

ABC News has reached out to Cummings' office and Mazars USA for comment.

Since taking power in the 2018 midterm elections, congressional Democrats have moved to probe several aspects of Trump’s personal and business life. Various House committees have issued subpoenas for information ranging from the president’s business and personal financial records to the process by which White House officials obtain security clearances.

Trump and the Trump Organization, in court documents, lamented the "more than 100 subpoenas and requests" House Democrats have issued "to anyone with even the most tangential connection to the President."

The House Ways and Means Committee, which has sought six years’ worth of the president’s tax information, gave the Treasury Department until Tuesday to comply with their request.

ABC News' Benjamin Siegel contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.