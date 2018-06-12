President Trump urges Kim Jong Un to seize 'new chapter' in future of North Korea

President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as an opportunity to usher in "a glorious new era of security and prosperity" for the North Korean people, calling for Kim to seize on the opportunity in the interest of world peace.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"My meeting with Chairman Kim was honest, direct and productive," Trump said in a media availability following the meeting. "We got to know each other well in a very confined period of time under very strong, strong circumstances. We're prepared to start a new history and we're ready to write a new chapter between our nations."

Trump and Kim spent more than four and a half hours together at the Capella Hotel resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, holding both a one-on-one sit down with translators followed by an expanded meeting with their top national security aides.

The meetings yielded a joint statement signed by both leaders in which the U.S. agreed to provide security commitments for North Korea in exchange for "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Evan Vucci/AP

The agreement states that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be tasked with meeting with a high-level North Korean official "at the earliest possible date to implement the outcomes" of the summit.

Trump said in his press conference that U.S. sanctions against North Korea will remain in effect as the country takes steps to dismantle its nuclear program.

Following his press conference, the president will depart Singapore earlier than the White House had originally scheduled. Secretary of State Pompeo said Monday that negotiations with the North Koreans were "moving quite rapidly," and the U.S. anticipated they would "come to their logical conclusion even more quickly than we had anticipated."

The conclusion of the historic summit followed an often tumultuous year and a half where at times it appeared that the U.S. and North Korea were closer than ever before to engaging in direct military conflict.

Before Kim's departure, the president heaped praise on the young dictator, saying he learned from their meeting that he's "a very talented man" who "loves his country very much."

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“We're going to take care of a very big and very dangerous problem for the world,” Trump said. “This is going to lead to more and more and more, and it's an honor to be with you. Very great honor.”