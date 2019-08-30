President Trump's personal assistant forced out

Aug 30, 2019, 4:40 PM ET
PHOTO: Madeleine Westerhout, director of Oval Office Operations, walks through the Colonnade of the White House, March 25, 2019.PlayAl Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE
President Donald Trump's personal assistant has been forced to resign abruptly after revealing personal details about his family, sources told ABC News on Friday.

The incident happened in an off-the-record dinner with reporters at a hotel near where the president was on vacation at his golf club earlier this month in Bedminster, New Jersey, the sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Madeleine Westerhout, director of Oval Office Operations, walks through the Colonnade of the White House, March 25, 2019.

Madeleine Westerhout shared private details about the Trump family that could be embarrassing to the president, the sources said. When the details got back to the president, Westerhout was soon out of a job on Thursday, they said.

The White House had no comment Friday. Westerhout could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

A senior official said Westerhout was not allowed to return to the White House on Friday following her sudden departure.

Madeleine Westerhout watches as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Korean defectors in the Oval Office, Feb. 02, 2018.

Westerhout had been by the president’s side since before he arrived at the White House, serving in a visible role during the presidential transition as a greeter of high-profile visitors meeting with the president-elect and then joining the White House as the president’s personal assistant when he took office. Westerhout previously worked at the Republican National Committee and on Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign.

In her role, Westerhout was one of the principal so-called gatekeepers controlling access to the president and sat just outside the Oval Office.