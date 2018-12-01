The death of former President George H.W. Bush drew an immediate outpouring of condolences from around the country and the world. From former presidents to representatives and business leaders, the praise was overwhelming for the 41st president.

His son, the 43rd president, sent an immediate statement on behalf of George H.W. Bush's children.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for dad and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

Donald and Melania Trump

"Melania and I join with a grieving Nation to mourn the loss of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away last night.

"Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service—to be, in his words, 'a thousand points of light' illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world."

Bill and Hillary Clinton

"Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H.W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love, and friendship.

"I will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed. From the moment I met him as a young governor invited to his home in Kennebunkport, I was struck by the kindness he showed to Chelsea, by his innate and genuine decency, and by his devotion to Barbara, his children, and their growing brood."

Barack Obama

"America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Not merely for the years he spent as our forty-first President, but for the more than 70 years he spent in devoted service to the country he loved – from a decorated Naval aviator who nearly gave his life in World War II, to Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, with plenty of posts along the way."

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara's example.

Dan Quayle, Bush's vice president

"As so many Americans did, I had true affection for the man George Bush. He was a completely genuine, decent and honorable person. What’s more, he went into and out of the office as absolutely the same man. I think that exemplifies his character. I have often told my children “If you want a role model in your life -- look to President George Herbert Walker Bush. The world mourns the loss of a great American. But, it also celebrates a life well lived. – Dan Quayle, 44th Vice President of the United States"

Jeb Bush Jr.

"Nothing gave my Gampy more joy than service to others, especially supporting and caring for those who risk making the ultimate sacrifice everyday. His leadership taught us to be kinder and gentler, to love each other. We will miss him dearly."

Nothing gave my Gampy more joy than service to others, especially supporting and caring for those who risk making the ultimate sacrifice everyday. His leadership taught us to be kinder and gentler, to love each other. We will miss him dearly.

George P. Bush

"My grandfather was the greatest man I ever knew. His life spanned the American Century—he fought in World War II ... took part in the Texas oil boom ... served out a distinguished career in public service including serving as president during the final days of the Cold War."

My grandfather was the greatest man I ever knew. His life spanned the American Century—he fought in World War II ... took part in the Texas oil boom ... served out a distinguished career in public service including serving as president during the final days of the Cold War.

Sarah Palin

"What a life... full of love of family... strong faith... nothing’s more important. God bless the Bush family at this sad time."

What a life... full of love of family... strong faith... nothing's more important. God bless the Bush family at this sad time.

U.S. Naval Air Forces

"Naval Aviation mourns the passing of our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, a Naval Aviator, statesman, and humble public servant. His legacy lives on in those who don the cloth of our great nation and in the mighty warship which bears his name, @CVN77_GHWB. May he Rest In Peace."

Naval Aviation mourns the passing of our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, a Naval Aviator, statesman, and humble public servant. His legacy lives on in those who don the cloth of our great nation and in the mighty warship which bears his name, @CVN77_GHWB. May he Rest In Peace.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke

"I am saddened to hear of the loss of President George H W Bush. He was a hero in battle and a champion of American values. A true patriot of the highest caliber. My thoughts and prayers with the Bush family. God bless."

I am saddened to hear of the loss of President George H W Bush. He was a hero in battle and a champion of American values. A true patriot of the highest caliber. My thoughts and prayers with the Bush family. God bless.

Apple CEO Tim Cook

"We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush’s life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency. We send our deepest sympathies to the Bush family."

We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush's life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency. We send our deepest sympathies to the Bush family.

President Richard Nixon’s daughters Tricia Nixon Cox and Julie Nixon Eisenhower

"Our father believed in George H.W. Bush. Richard Nixon kicked off George Bush’s campaign for Congress in 1966, encouraged him to run for Senate in 1970, entrusted him as his U.N. Ambassador and head of the RNC, and supported him tirelessly when he served as President for four years."

Statement by President Nixon's daughters Tricia Nixon Cox and Julie Nixon Eisenhower on the passing of President George H.W. Bush.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

"I am incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of President George H.W. Bush. President Bush dedicated his entire life to public service, including so many different roles in elected and appointed positions."

I am incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of President George H.W. Bush. President Bush dedicated his entire life to public service, including so many different roles in elected and appointed positions.

