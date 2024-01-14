Pritzker downplays Biden's poor polling, says 2024 will be race against 'MAGA Republicans'

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, one of Joe Biden's top surrogates, on Sunday downplayed the president's continued poor polling ahead of a likely rematch with former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race.

Pritzker's comments come after a new ABC News/Ipsos survey found Biden's approval rating sitting at a measly 33%.

"It's Joe Biden who has been lifting up the economy. We now have incomes above inflation, inflation is coming down significantly. Things are getting better in this country -- and over the course of an election year, as the economy continues to improve, you're gonna see poll numbers improve too," the governor told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"I think your poll is a bit of an outlier, but here's what I'll tell you: This battle hasn't even been joined yet. You've got a bunch of Republicans, MAGA Republicans, espousing things that are not good for the American public that are on the stage now," Pritzker added. "And it's not until they choose a nominee will we truly be in this battle. And then it's a choice."

