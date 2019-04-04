A progressive advocacy organization is calling for a nationwide protest Thursday to demand the full release of the special counsel’s report and its underlying materials.

The group says demonstrations are planned across the country including in Times Square and Los Angeles City Hall.

Organizers say House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and other members of Congress are expected to attend the “flagship” protest in front of the White House.

The scheduled protests come one day after Democrats in the House Judiciary Committee voted to authorize subpoenas for special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of the report noting Mueller’s “principal collusions” which found no collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian officials in the 2016 election but left the issue of obstruction of justice open.

Democrats have remained unsatisfied following the end of the 22-month investigation, amplifying their demands for “transparency” and asking for the findings to be released in full. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called Democrats "sore losers,” adding that they will "never be satisfied" with the information they receive from the Justice Department.

Trump has characterized the investigation as a “phony” and “disgusting” cloud stating the motive was denial of his election victory.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.