As questions swirl about fitness for office, Biden campaign outraised Trump in June fundraising haul

President Joe Biden and his allied groups registered their largest fundraising month of the campaign in June, his campaign announced, as his team seeks to spotlight good news amid a torrent of questions about the president's capabilities to run the country after his debate performance last week.

In addition to the $127 million June haul, the Biden operation raised $264 million from April through June, the campaign said.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign, the Republican Party and their joint fundraising announced raising $111.8 million in the month of June, a little short of the Biden campaign fundraising from the same month.

The Trump team, however, is entering July with a bigger cash on hand than the Biden team. The Trump campaign and the Republican Party together ending June with $285 million compared to the Biden campaign and the Democratic Party ending the month with $240 million.

This is because Trump had outraised Biden two months in a row earlier this year, including the Trump team's $141 million May haul dwarfing the Biden team's $85 million total that month.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump enters at a campaign event, June 18, 2024, in Racine, Wis. Jeffrey Phelps/AP

"President Trump's campaign fundraising operation is thriving day after day and month after month. Winning this quarter brought us a cash on hand advantage, which is punctuated by a Biden burn rate that grows while yielding no tangible results for them," senior campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles wrote in a statement.

Biden's campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said the "Q2 fundraising haul is a testament to the committed and growing base of supporters standing firmly behind the President and Vice President and clear evidence that our voters understand the choice in this election between President Biden fighting for the American people and Donald Trump fighting for himself as a convicted felon."

The campaign on Tuesday sought to contrast that with Trump, who a spokesperson accused of "running a campaign for his ultra-rich friends and corporations, not the American people."

President Joe Biden speaks at a post-debate campaign rally on June 28, 2024 in Raleigh, N.C. Allison Joyce/Getty Images, FILE

The Biden campaign touted the nearly $40 million raised in the final days of the month, which happened to be in the wake of the debate performance.

The Biden operation raised a majority of its June money from grassroots, small-dollar donors, a fact the campaign highlighted to indicate the breadth of enthusiasm for the president.