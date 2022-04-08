Despite railing against Big Tech and Big Pharma, records show Dr. Oz has invested millions in both

The GOP Senate candidate has railed against "Big Pharma" on the campaign trail.

Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has a considerable financial stake in major pharmaceutical firms and Silicon Valley giants, newly released records show -- despite railing against "Big Pharma" and "Big Tech" on the campaign trail.

The disclosures, released late Wednesday, indicate that the GOP candidate and celebrity television doctor has poured millions of dollars into companies like Amazon and CVS -- a revelation seemingly at odds with a central tenet of his message to voters.

"I've taken on Big Pharma, I've gone to battle with Big Tech," Oz said on Fox News in December. "I cannot be bought."

A political newcomer, Oz is facing off against David McCormick, a longtime hedge fund executive, in a competitive Republican primary. Both men have immense wealth, and some observers say Oz's investments could complicate his bid to connect with the Keystone State's blue-collar voting base.

According to the disclosure report, Oz, together with his wife, owns between $6 million and $27 million in Amazon stocks, between $1.7 million and $6.6 million in Microsoft, and between $1.3 million and $5.7 million each in Apple and Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Oz and his wife also have between $615,000 and $1.3 million in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific, between $15,001 and $50,000 in Johnson & Johnson, and between $50,001 and $100,000 each in CVS and the pharmaceutical company AbbVie.

Notably, one of Oz's campaign ads denouncing Big Tech includes Oz saying that he took on Facebook -- and indeed his disclosures do not show him owning any stock in the popular social media company.

In all, Oz's disclosure shows that he and his spouse together own between $104 and $422 million in various assets and holdings.

Among his other investments, Oz and his wife together own between $11 million and $51 million in shares of Asplundh Tree Trimming, a company co-founded by Oz's wife's family.

Other assets include between $6 million and $30 million in shares of the convenient store company Wawa, as well as between $5 million and $25 million in shares of the online health engagement platform Sharecare, where Oz sat on the board of directors until last year.

Oz and his spouse also own between $1.5 million and $6 million shares in the fertility clinic network Prelude Fertility, and between $500,000 and $1 million in shares of Pantheryx, a biotechnology company that specializes in bovine colostrum products. Oz has served as a director of both companies, the disclosure report shows.

According to the report, Oz and his spouse also own between $11 million and $47 million in commercial and residential real estate properties.

Over the past year and a half, Oz reported earning between $20 million and $50 million, including more than $2 million in salary as the host of "The Dr. Oz Show," more than $7 million in profit from his company Oz Media, LLC, and millions of dollars in capital gains, dividends and interest from his various financial investments.