Special counsel Robert Mueller's much-anticipated report –- the product of nearly two years of investigation –- was handed to the Justice Department for Attorney General Bill Barr’s review, and Congress was notified of the transfer late Friday afternoon, according to a Justice Department spokeswoman.

According to federal regulations, the special counsel's final report should be "a confidential report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions reached by the Special Counsel."

After reviewing Mueller's report, Barr will then send what he has described as his own "report" on the Mueller investigation to the top Democrats and Republicans on the House and Senate judiciary committees.

Barr has promised to be as transparent as possible, but it's unclear how extensive or detailed Barr's own "report" to Congress will be.

Here is the text of the letter: