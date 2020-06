George Floyd's younger brother, Philonise, testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, now considering policing reform following Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis officers, triggering national outrage.

Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, arrives to testify before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on proposed changes to police practices and accountability on Capitol Hill, June 10, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Floyd arrived on Capitol Hill the day after funeral services for his George Floyd, who has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices. Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

Read his emotional opening statement, as prepared, here: