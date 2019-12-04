Read the legal experts' opening statements before the House Judiciary Committee

The impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump enters a historic next phase on Wednesday as the House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the constitutional grounds for drafting articles of impeachment.

House Democrats have called three legal experts to testify before the committee: Professors Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School, Pamela Karlan of Stanford Law School, and Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina School of Law.

Testifying for Republicans will be Jonathan Turley of The George Washington University Law School.

Their opening statements have been made public:

Noah Feldman

Feldman Testimony by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Pamela Karlan

Karlan Testimony by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Michael Gerhardt

Gerhardt Testimony by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Jonathan Turley

Turley Testimony by ABC News Politics on Scribd