Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council's Ukraine expert, is testifying publicly Tuesday on Capitol Hill alongside Jennifer Williams, a national security aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

Both officials listened in on Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. They are the first current White House officials to testify publicly in the Democrats' impeachment investigation.

Read Vindman's opening statement:

Vindman Statement by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Read Williams' opening statement:

2019.11.19 Williams Opening Statement by ABC News Politics on Scribd