Amid reports that special counsel Robert Mueller has threatened to subpoena President Donald Trump, White House lawyer Ty Cobb joined ABC News' Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl and Political Director Rick Klein on the 'Powerhouse Politics' podcast for a rare interview.

As the podcast first aired, word came out that Cobb would retire at the end of the month.

Cobb told ABC having the president sit down for an interview with Mueller's team is "certainly not off the table." Cobb also discussed his exit, and said of his replacement — lawyer Emmet Flood, who advised President Bill Clinton during his impeachment — "I'm sure he'll do a great job."

Read the full transcript of the two-part interview below, beginning with the portion after Cobb confirmed he would be leaving the Trump legal team.

The following is the portion of the podcast before reports Cobb would be retiring.