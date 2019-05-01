Read special counsel Robert Mueller's letter to Attorney General William Barr

In a letter made public just before Attorney General William Barr's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, special counsel Robert Mueller complained that the initial four-page summary of the probe's findings led to “public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation.”

