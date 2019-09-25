Read the transcript of Trump's call with the Ukraine president

  • ByABC News
Sep 25, 2019, 10:12 AM ET
PHOTO: The front page of a White House memorandum describing President Trumps call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen after being released by the White House in Washington, Sept. 25, 2019.PlayJim Bourg/Reuters
The White House released the highly anticipated transcript from President Donald Trump's controversial July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The memo released by the White House Wednesday includes this cautionary language: "CAUTION: A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation (TELCON) is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion. The text in this document records the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and NSC policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place."

PHOTO: Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and President Donald Trump, right. AFP/Getty Images
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and President Donald Trump, right.
This release comes the day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, saying the president's action showed a "betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections."

Official Transcript by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Shortly before the transcript was released, the president tweeted, "Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call - got them by surprise!"