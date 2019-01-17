Read Trump's letter to Pelosi canceling military aircraft for overseas trip

The White House on Thursday released a letter from President Donald Trump to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denying her the use of a military aircraft for an overseas trip.

Trump's letter came after Pelosi sent him one on Wednesday saying his State of the Union Address should be delayed until after the government shutdown ends.