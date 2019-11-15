Read former Ukraine Amb. Marie Yovanovitch's opening statement in impeachment hearing

Nov 15, 2019
Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testified Friday before the House Intelligence Committee, the second day of impeachment hearings against President Trump.

Yovanovitch, who served in three White House administrations, outlined the hardships of serving as a U.S. diplomat and repeated similar remarks she made in her closed-door testimony last month: "How could our system fail like this? How is it that foreign corrupt interests could manipulate our government?"

She also discussed what led to her dismissal.

Read her opening statement below.

MarieYovanovitch_openingstatement by Steff Thomas on Scribd