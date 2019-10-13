'We're ready to go at a moments notice': Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Turkey sanctions

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump is focused on the developing situation in Turkey and that they will be meeting with the National Security Council Sunday, as reports of thousands of displaced citizens and escaped Islamic State fighters emerge.

"We are ready to go at a moments notice to put on sanctions," Mnuchin said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "These sanctions could be starting small, they could be maximum pressure, which would destroy the Turkish economy."

A senior U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that the U.S. is withdrawing its troops from northeast Syria. A second official said that the Pentagon is working to convince Trump to keep a residual U.S. force in Syria.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that it was, "Very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish Border."

On Friday, Mnuchin announced that Trump had signed an executive order that would allow the Treasury Department to activate "very significant" sanctions against "any person associated with the government of Turkey," if the country crosses certain lines in its operation against Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

Those economic penalties have not yet been activated, but in a statement, the Treasury Department indicated that the U.S. would sanction Turkey for any action that disrupts counter Islamic State operators and indiscriminate targeting of civilians or ethnic and religious minorities.

Republicans on Capitol Hill, including some Trump's allies, have expressed outrage at the decision to have U.S. forces in Syria stand aside for Turkey's military operation.

At a gathering of evangelical Christians on Saturday night, Trump defended his decision.

"I don’t think our soldiers should be there for the next 50 years guarding a border between Turkey and Syria, when we can’t guard our own borders," he said.

The White House also announced on Saturday night that the president had released $50 million in stabilization assistance for Syria.

On "This Week" Sunday, the treasury secretary also addressed the "phase one" trade deal with China announced on Friday, saying that the deal touched on "very substantial" issues.

"We have a lot of work to do, but I am confident that both sides will work very hard and anticipate we will be closing this," he added.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.