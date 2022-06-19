Recession isn't 'inevitable' but inflation remains 'unacceptably high': Janet Yellen

The treasury secretary expects "the economy to slow" to more "stable growth."

A coming recession is not "at all inevitable" as the Federal Reserve takes increasingly aggressive actions to address sharply rising inflation, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.

"I expect the economy to slow," Yellen told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "It's been growing at a very rapid rate, as the economy, as the labor market, has recovered and we have reached full employment. It's natural now that we expect a transition to steady and stable growth, but I don't think a recession is at all inevitable."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives to testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee at a hearing on proposed fiscal year 2023 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 8, 2022. Jose Luis Magana/AP

"Clearly, inflation is unacceptably high," Yellen continued. "It's President [Joe] Biden's top priority to bring it down. And Chair [Jerome] Powell has said it's his goal to bring it down while maintaining a strong labor economy."

