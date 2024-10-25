Redacted Trump campaign-Arlington cemetery incident report suggests probe ongoing

ABC News was first to obtain a copy of the report secured by American Oversight.

Heavily redacted records obtained by the non-partisan watchdog organization American Oversight suggest that the altercation between an Arlington National Cemetery employee and members of Donald Trump's campaign in August remains under active investigation.

ABC News was first to obtain a copy of the records secured by American Oversight on Friday. But what the Army turned over reveals almost nothing of substance about the confrontation that occurred at the nation's largest military cemetery.

A lengthy affidavit is completely redacted, except for this brief summary of the events that unfolded:

"While working at the Arlington National Cemetery, [REDACTED] with both of [REDACTED] hands while attempting to move past [REDACTED] did not require medical attention on scene and later refused when offered. [REDACTED] rendered a sworn statement on a DA Form 2023 and stated [REDACTED] did not want to press charges," the affidavit reads.

Perhaps the most notable revelation is the Army's rationale for redacting the incident report: In a letter to American Oversight accompanying the redacted incident report, the Army wrote much of the document should be redacted in part because the information may be relevant to an ongoing investigation.

The Army on Friday declined to provide the status of the investigation.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 26, 2024 in Arlington, Va. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE

"We're pleased that American Oversight was able to get the report into the hands of the American public so they can see for themselves that there is still an ongoing federal law enforcement investigation into the incident at Arlington National Cemetery in August," said Chioma Chukwu, American Oversight's Interim executive director.

"The alleged conduct of the former president and his staff aligns with his history of politicizing the military and violating clear ethical boundaries, and it's time for the public to have all the facts," Chukwu continued. "American Oversight will be closely reviewing the redactions and continuing our fight to get information to the people."

The letter also suggests that certain redactions were made to protect the cemetery staffer's privacy.

The August incident engulfed the storied cemetery in a political firestorm. Reports of an altercation first emerged late August, after Donald Trump visited the hallowed burial ground to attend a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the deaths of 13 American service members in Afghanistan.

Members of Trump's campaign filmed in a part of the cemetery known as Section 60, where recently fallen service members are buried, despite a federal law prohibiting political campaigns from using the grounds for election-related activities.

When a cemetery staff member confronted members of Trump's campaign, a verbal and physical altercation ensued, ABC News reported at the time.

The Army issued a statement saying a cemetery staffer was "abruptly pushed aside" and her professionalism "unfairly attacked" while working to enforce the rules.

The Trump campaign countered that their staffers had done nothing wrong and threatened to release exculpatory footage of the altercation, but never did.

American Oversight sued the Army for an incident report related to the incident in late August, arguing that "these records belong to the public," according to Chukwu.

On Monday, U.S. Judge Paul Friedman ordered the Army to turn over any relevant and non-exempt portions of the document to the watchdog group by Friday.