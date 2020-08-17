How to register to vote in Alabama What you need to know to register to vote in Alabama for Election Day 2020.

ALABAMA

Voter Registration Deadline: October 19, 2020

To register to vote in the State of Alabama, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a United States citizen

Reside in Alabama

Be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day

Have not been convicted of a disqualifying felony (or if you have been convicted, have had your rights restored)

Have not been legally declared "mentally incompetent" by a court

How to register to vote in Alabama:

Online: You can file your voting application online if you have a valid Alabama driver’s license or identification card. Register online here.

By mail: Print this registration form and mail it here.

Request voter registration form be sent to your address here.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Alabama.

Check if you're registered to vote here.