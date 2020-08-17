How to register to vote in Alabama

What you need to know to register to vote in Alabama for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:38 AM
ALABAMA
Voter Registration Deadline: October 19, 2020

To register to vote in the State of Alabama, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a United States citizen
  • Reside in Alabama
  • Be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day
  • Have not been convicted of a disqualifying felony (or if you have been convicted, have had your rights restored)
  • Have not been legally declared "mentally incompetent" by a court

    • How to register to vote in Alabama:

  • Online: You can file your voting application online if you have a valid Alabama driver’s license or identification card. Register online here.
  • By mail: Print this registration form and mail it here.
  • Request voter registration form be sent to your address here.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in Alabama.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.