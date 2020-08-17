How to register to vote in Alaska What you need to know to register to vote in Alaska for Election Day 2020.

ALASKA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 4, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Alaska, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

A United States citizen

An Alaska resident

At least 18 years of age or within 90 days of your 18th birthday

Not be a convicted felon involving moral turpitude, unless your voting rights have been restored

Not be registered to vote in another state unless you are willing to cancel your registration in that state

How to register to vote in Alaska:

Register online here.

Print and mail, fax or email this registration form to your local Regional Elections Office along with a copy of your current driver’s license, state ID, passport or birth certificate.

You can find your Regional Elections Office here.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Alaska.

Early voting is available in Alaska. Designated locations are posted here approximately one month before an election.

Check if you're registered to vote here.