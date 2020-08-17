How to register to vote in Alaska

What you need to know to register to vote in Alaska for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:38 AM
ALASKA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 4, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Alaska, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • A United States citizen
  • An Alaska resident
  • At least 18 years of age or within 90 days of your 18th birthday
  • Not be a convicted felon involving moral turpitude, unless your voting rights have been restored
  • Not be registered to vote in another state unless you are willing to cancel your registration in that state

    • How to register to vote in Alaska:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail, fax or email this registration form to your local Regional Elections Office along with a copy of your current driver’s license, state ID, passport or birth certificate.
  • You can find your Regional Elections Office here.
  • Register in person at a Regional Elections Office or at a voter registration agency.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in Alaska.

    • Early voting is available in Alaska. Designated locations are posted here approximately one month before an election.

    Check if you're registered to vote here.