How to register to vote in Arizona What you need to know to register to vote in Arizona for Election Day 2020.

ARIZONA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Arizona, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

A United States citizen

Be a resident of Arizona and the county listed on your registration

Be 18 years of age or older on or before the day of the next regular general election

You have not been convicted of a felony and have not yet had your civil rights restored

You have not been adjudicated incapacitated by a court of law.

How to register to vote in Arizona:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form and mail it here.

Request voter registration form be sent to your address here.

Register in person here.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Arizona.

Early voting locations are available 27 days before the election through the Friday before Election Day. Find all locations here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.