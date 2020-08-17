How to register to vote in Arizona

What you need to know to register to vote in Arizona for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:38 AM
1 min read

ARIZONA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Arizona, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • A United States citizen
  • Be a resident of Arizona and the county listed on your registration
  • Be 18 years of age or older on or before the day of the next regular general election
  • You have not been convicted of a felony and have not yet had your civil rights restored
  • You have not been adjudicated incapacitated by a court of law.

    • How to register to vote in Arizona:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form and mail it here.
  • Request voter registration form be sent to your address here.
  • Register in person here.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in Arizona.

    • Early voting locations are available 27 days before the election through the Friday before Election Day. Find all locations here.

    Check if you're registered to vote here.