How to register to vote in Arkansas What you need to know to register to vote in Arkansas for Election Day.

ARKANSAS

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in Arkansas, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be an Arkansas resident.

Be age 18 or turn 18 on or before the next election.

Not be a convicted felon whose sentence has not been discharged or pardoned.

Not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent as to your ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction.

How to register to vote in Arkansas:

Print and mail registration form.

Request voter registration form be sent to your address here.

Or pick up a registration form in the following locations: Local county clerk, the Arkansas Secretary of State Elections Division: 1-800-482-1127, local revenue or DMV office, public library, disability agency, military recruitment office.

Register in person here.

You will receive a voter registration card in the mail which can take up to several weeks.

Early voting is available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, ending at 5 p.m. on the Monday before the election at the county clerk’s office in most counties.

Check if you're registered to vote here.