How to register to vote in Arkansas

What you need to know to register to vote in Arkansas for Election Day.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:38 AM
1 min read

ARKANSAS
Voter registration deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in Arkansas, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a U.S. citizen.
  • Be an Arkansas resident.
  • Be age 18 or turn 18 on or before the next election.
  • Not be a convicted felon whose sentence has not been discharged or pardoned.
  • Not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent as to your ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction.

    • How to register to vote in Arkansas:

  • Print and mail registration form.
  • Request voter registration form be sent to your address here.
  • Or pick up a registration form in the following locations: Local county clerk, the Arkansas Secretary of State Elections Division: 1-800-482-1127, local revenue or DMV office, public library, disability agency, military recruitment office.
  • Register in person here.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in Arizona.

    • You will receive a voter registration card in the mail which can take up to several weeks.

    Early voting is available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, ending at 5 p.m. on the Monday before the election at the county clerk’s office in most counties.

    Check if you're registered to vote here.