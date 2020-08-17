How to register to vote in Arkansas
What you need to know to register to vote in Arkansas for Election Day.
August 17, 2020, 11:38 AM
ARKANSAS
Voter registration deadline: Oct. 5, 2020
To register to vote in Arkansas, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be a U.S. citizen.Be an Arkansas resident.Be age 18 or turn 18 on or before the next election.Not be a convicted felon whose sentence has not been discharged or pardoned.Not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent as to your ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction.
How to register to vote in Arkansas:
Print and mail registration form.Request voter registration form be sent to your address here.Or pick up a registration form in the following locations: Local county clerk, the Arkansas Secretary of State Elections Division: 1-800-482-1127, local revenue or DMV office, public library, disability agency, military recruitment office.Register in person here.Click here for more information on registering to vote in Arizona.
You will receive a voter registration card in the mail which can take up to several weeks.
Early voting is available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, ending at 5 p.m. on the Monday before the election at the county clerk’s office in most counties.
Check if you're registered to vote here.