How to register to vote in California

What you need to know to register to vote in California for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
CALIFORNIA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 19, 2020
Same-day registration is available at early voting locations on Election Day

To register to vote in the state of California, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a United States citizen and a resident of California
  • Be 18 years old or older on Election Day
  • Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony
  • Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

    • How to register to vote in California:

  • Register online here.
  • Request voter registration form to be sent to your address by calling this number: (800) 345-VOTE (8683)
  • Pick up registration form in person at any DMV, most post offices, public libraries, and government offices and mail it here.
  • Same-day registration is available on Election Day at early voting locations. Find more information here.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in California.

    • Some counties offer early voting at a few locations before Election Day. Contact your county elections office to see if they offer early voting here.

    Check if you're registered to vote here.