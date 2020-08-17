How to register to vote in California
What you need to know to register to vote in California for Election Day 2020.
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 19, 2020
Same-day registration is available at early voting locations on Election Day
To register to vote in the state of California, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be a United States citizen and a resident of CaliforniaBe 18 years old or older on Election DayNot currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felonyNot currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court
How to register to vote in California:
Register online here.Request voter registration form to be sent to your address by calling this number: (800) 345-VOTE (8683)Pick up registration form in person at any DMV, most post offices, public libraries, and government offices and mail it here.Same-day registration is available on Election Day at early voting locations. Find more information here.Click here for more information on registering to vote in California.
Some counties offer early voting at a few locations before Election Day. Contact your county elections office to see if they offer early voting here.
Check if you're registered to vote here.