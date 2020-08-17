How to register to vote in California What you need to know to register to vote in California for Election Day 2020.

CALIFORNIA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 19, 2020

Same-day registration is available at early voting locations on Election Day

To register to vote in the state of California, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a United States citizen and a resident of California

Be 18 years old or older on Election Day

Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

How to register to vote in California:

Register online here.

Request voter registration form to be sent to your address by calling this number: (800) 345-VOTE (8683)

Pick up registration form in person at any DMV, most post offices, public libraries, and government offices and mail it here.

Same-day registration is available on Election Day at early voting locations. Find more information here.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in California.

Some counties offer early voting at a few locations before Election Day. Contact your county elections office to see if they offer early voting here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.