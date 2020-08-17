How to register to vote in Colorado

What you need to know to register to vote in Colorado for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
COLORADO
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 26, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Colorado, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Are a United States citizen
  • Are 16 years old, but you must be at least 17 to vote in a primary election if you will be 18 on or before the next general election
  • Are 16 years old, but you must be at least 18 to vote in any other election
  • Are a Colorado resident for at least 22 days immediately before the election you intend to vote in
  • Are not currently serving a term of imprisonment for a felony conviction

    • How to register to vote in Colorado:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Register in person here.
  • Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your polling center by 7PM latest.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in Colorado.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.