How to register to vote in Colorado What you need to know to register to vote in Colorado for Election Day 2020.

COLORADO

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 26, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Colorado, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Are a United States citizen

Are 16 years old, but you must be at least 17 to vote in a primary election if you will be 18 on or before the next general election

Are 16 years old, but you must be at least 18 to vote in any other election

Are a Colorado resident for at least 22 days immediately before the election you intend to vote in

Are not currently serving a term of imprisonment for a felony conviction

How to register to vote in Colorado:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person here.

Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your polling center by 7PM latest.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Colorado.

Check if you're registered to vote here.