How to register to vote in Connecticut

What you need to know to register to vote in Connecticut for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
CONNECTICUT
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 27, 2020
Same-day registration is available at your town’s designated Election Day Registration (EDR) locations.

To register to vote in Connecticut, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • 17 and turning 18 before Election Day.
  • A United States citizen living in Connecticut.
  • If you have been convicted of a felony, you have to have completed confinement and parole.

    • How to register to vote in Connecticut:

  • If you have a Connecticut driver’s license or non-operating ID card you can register online here.
  • Print and mail this form.
  • Same-day registration is available on Election Day at a designated Election Day Registration location in each town, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Find the locations here. You must be registered by 8 p.m. in order to vote. You will need to provide proof of identity and residency.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in Connecticut.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.