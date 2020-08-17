How to register to vote in Connecticut What you need to know to register to vote in Connecticut for Election Day 2020.

CONNECTICUT

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 27, 2020

Same-day registration is available at your town’s designated Election Day Registration (EDR) locations.

To register to vote in Connecticut, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

17 and turning 18 before Election Day.

A United States citizen living in Connecticut.

If you have been convicted of a felony, you have to have completed confinement and parole.

How to register to vote in Connecticut:

If you have a Connecticut driver’s license or non-operating ID card you can register online here.

Print and mail this form.

Same-day registration is available on Election Day at a designated Election Day Registration location in each town, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Find the locations here. You must be registered by 8 p.m. in order to vote. You will need to provide proof of identity and residency.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Connecticut.

Check if you're registered to vote here.