How to register to vote in Delaware

What you need to know to register to vote in Delaware for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:38 AM
1 min read

DELAWARE
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 10, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Delaware, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Are a citizen of the United States, AND
  • Are a resident of Delaware (Delaware is your home)
  • Will be 18 years old on or before the date of the next general election

    • How to register to vote in Delaware:

  • If you have a Delaware driver’s license or non-operating ID card you can register online here.
  • Register in person or via phone here.
  • Print this registration form and mail it here.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in Delaware.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.