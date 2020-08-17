How to register to vote in Delaware What you need to know to register to vote in Delaware for Election Day 2020.

DELAWARE

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 10, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Delaware, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Are a citizen of the United States, AND

Are a resident of Delaware (Delaware is your home)

Will be 18 years old on or before the date of the next general election

How to register to vote in Delaware:

If you have a Delaware driver’s license or non-operating ID card you can register online here.

Register in person or via phone here.

Print this registration form and mail it here.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Delaware.

Check if you're registered to vote here.