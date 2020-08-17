How and where to register to vote in Florida What you need to know to register to vote in Florida for Election Day.

FLORIDA

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in Florida, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a citizen of the U.S.

Be a Florida resident

Be at least 18 years old; pre-register to vote if you are 16 years old

Have not been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Have not been convicted of a felony without your voting rights having been restored

How to register to vote in Florida:

Register online here.

Register in person at a DMV, tax collector’s offices, voter registration office. Find more information here.

Print and mail this registration form.

You can also pick up registration forms in person at the County Supervisor of Elections Office, local library or entities authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Florida.

Early voting is an option in Florida and starts at least 10 days before the election and ends three days before the election.

Check if you're registered to vote here.