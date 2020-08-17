How and where to register to vote in Florida

What you need to know to register to vote in Florida for Election Day.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:38 AM
1 min read

FLORIDA
Voter registration deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in Florida, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a citizen of the U.S.
  • Be a Florida resident
  • Be at least 18 years old; pre-register to vote if you are 16 years old
  • Have not been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored
  • Have not been convicted of a felony without your voting rights having been restored

    • How to register to vote in Florida:

  • Register online here.
  • Register in person at a DMV, tax collector’s offices, voter registration office. Find more information here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • You can also pick up registration forms in person at the County Supervisor of Elections Office, local library or entities authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in Florida.

    • Early voting is an option in Florida and starts at least 10 days before the election and ends three days before the election.

    Check if you're registered to vote here.