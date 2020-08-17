How to register to vote in Georgia

What you need to know to register to vote in Georgia for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
GEORGIA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Georgia, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a citizen of the United States
  • Be a legal resident of the county
  • Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote
  • Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude
  • Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

    • How to register to vote in Georgia:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • You can also pick up a registration form at any election office, public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, schools, and other government offices.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in Georgia.

    • Early voting is an option in Georgia. You can find locations and times for your county here.

    Check if you're registered to vote here.