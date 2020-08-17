How to register to vote in Georgia
What you need to know to register to vote in Georgia for Election Day 2020.
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
GEORGIA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020
To register to vote in the state of Georgia, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be a citizen of the United StatesBe a legal resident of the countyBe at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to voteNot be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitudeHave not been found mentally incompetent by a judge
How to register to vote in Georgia:
Register online here.Print and mail this registration form.You can also pick up a registration form at any election office, public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, schools, and other government offices.Click here for more information on voter registration in Georgia.
Early voting is an option in Georgia. You can find locations and times for your county here.
Check if you're registered to vote here.