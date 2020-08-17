How to register to vote in Georgia What you need to know to register to vote in Georgia for Election Day 2020.

GEORGIA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Georgia, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a legal resident of the county

Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote

Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

How to register to vote in Georgia:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

You can also pick up a registration form at any election office, public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, schools, and other government offices.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Georgia.

Early voting is an option in Georgia. You can find locations and times for your county here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.