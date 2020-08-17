How to register to vote in Hawaii

What you need to know to register to vote in Hawaii for Election Day 2020.

Shannon McLellan
Lesley Hauler
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
HAWAII
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Hawaii, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Be at least 16 years old (Must be 18 to vote)
  • Be a resident of the state of Hawaii

    • How to register to vote in Hawaii:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • You can pick up a registration form in person at the following locations: U.S. Post Offices, state libraries, satellite city halls, most state agencies, clerks offices, office of elections
  • Same-day registration is available on Election Day in polling locations.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in Hawaii.

    • Early voting is an option in Hawaii. Polls close at 6 p.m. In-person voting begins 10 days prior to the election and ends on Election Day.

    Check if you're registered to vote here.