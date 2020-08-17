How to register to vote in Hawaii
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020
To register to vote in the state of Hawaii, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be a U.S. citizenBe at least 16 years old (Must be 18 to vote)Be a resident of the state of Hawaii
How to register to vote in Hawaii:
Register online here. Print and mail this registration form.You can pick up a registration form in person at the following locations: U.S. Post Offices, state libraries, satellite city halls, most state agencies, clerks offices, office of electionsSame-day registration is available on Election Day in polling locations.Click here for more information on voter registration in Hawaii.
Early voting is an option in Hawaii. Polls close at 6 p.m. In-person voting begins 10 days prior to the election and ends on Election Day.
Check if you're registered to vote here.