How to register to vote in Hawaii What you need to know to register to vote in Hawaii for Election Day 2020.

HAWAII

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Hawaii, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be at least 16 years old (Must be 18 to vote)

Be a resident of the state of Hawaii

How to register to vote in Hawaii:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

You can pick up a registration form in person at the following locations: U.S. Post Offices, state libraries, satellite city halls, most state agencies, clerks offices, office of elections

Same-day registration is available on Election Day in polling locations.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Hawaii.

Early voting is an option in Hawaii. Polls close at 6 p.m. In-person voting begins 10 days prior to the election and ends on Election Day.

Check if you're registered to vote here.