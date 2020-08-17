How to register to vote in Idaho
What you need to know to register to vote in Idaho for Election Day 2020.
IDAHO
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020
To register to vote in the state of Idaho, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be a “Qualified elector” or any person who is eighteen (18) years of ageBe a United States citizenReside in Idaho and in the county at least 30 days preceding the next election
How to register to vote in Idaho:
Register online here.Print and mail this registration form.Same-day registration is available at polling places on Election Day.Click here for more information on voter registration in Idaho.
Check if you're registered to vote here.