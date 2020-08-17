How to register to vote in Idaho What you need to know to register to vote in Idaho for Election Day 2020.

IDAHO

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Idaho, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a “Qualified elector” or any person who is eighteen (18) years of age

Be a United States citizen

Reside in Idaho and in the county at least 30 days preceding the next election

How to register to vote in Idaho:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Same-day registration is available at polling places on Election Day.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Idaho.

Check if you're registered to vote here.