How to register to vote in Idaho

What you need to know to register to vote in Idaho for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
1 min read

IDAHO
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Idaho, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a “Qualified elector” or any person who is eighteen (18) years of age
  • Be a United States citizen
  • Reside in Idaho and in the county at least 30 days preceding the next election

    • How to register to vote in Idaho:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Same-day registration is available at polling places on Election Day.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in Idaho.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.