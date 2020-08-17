How to register to vote in Illinois What you need to know to register to vote in Illinois for Election Day 2020.

ILLINOIS

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 6, 2020 (in person and mail)

Oct. 18, 2020 (Online)

Same-day registration is available on Election Day at your home precinct polling location.

To register to vote in Illinois, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

You must be a United States citizen.

You must be 17 years old on or before the date of the primary election and turn 18 on or before the date of the general or consolidated election.

You must live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

You must not be serving a sentence of confinement in any penal institution as a result of a conviction.

You may not claim the right to vote anywhere else.

How to register to vote in Illinois:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at any County Clerk's Office, Board of Election Commissioner's Office, city and village offices, township offices, precinct committeeman, most schools, public libraries and military recruitment offices. Find more information here.

If you miss the voting registration deadlines, you may still register to vote in person during a grace period from Oct. 7 through Election Day at any of the above locations.

Same-day registration is available on Election Day in Illinois at your home precinct polling location. Find your polling place here. If registering to vote on Election Day, you must bring two pieces of identification to register, one with a current address.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Illinois.

Early voting is an option in Illinois. Early voting begins Sept. 24 and ends Nov. 2. Find early voting locations in Illinois here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.