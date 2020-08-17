How to register to vote in Indiana

What you need to know to register to vote in Indiana for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
INDIANA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Indiana, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • You are both a U.S. citizen and a resident of Indiana
  • You will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general or municipal election
  • You are not currently in prison after being convicted of a crime
  • You have lived in the precinct where you vote for at least 30 days prior to the election

    • How to register to vote in Indiana:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Register in person at your county clerk's office, at any BMV license branch if you are conducting a "credential transaction" or at a public assistance office.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in Indiana.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.