How to register to vote in Indiana
What you need to know to register to vote in Indiana for Election Day 2020.
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
INDIANA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020
To register to vote in the state of Indiana, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
You are both a U.S. citizen and a resident of IndianaYou will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general or municipal electionYou are not currently in prison after being convicted of a crimeYou have lived in the precinct where you vote for at least 30 days prior to the election
How to register to vote in Indiana:
Register online here.Print and mail this registration form.Register in person at your county clerk's office, at any BMV license branch if you are conducting a "credential transaction" or at a public assistance office.Click here for more information on voter registration in Indiana.
Check if you're registered to vote here.