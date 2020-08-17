How to register to vote in Indiana What you need to know to register to vote in Indiana for Election Day 2020.

INDIANA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Indiana, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

You are both a U.S. citizen and a resident of Indiana

You will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general or municipal election

You are not currently in prison after being convicted of a crime

You have lived in the precinct where you vote for at least 30 days prior to the election

How to register to vote in Indiana:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at your county clerk's office, at any BMV license branch if you are conducting a "credential transaction" or at a public assistance office.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Indiana.

Check if you're registered to vote here.