How to register to vote in New Jersey What you need to know to register to vote in New Jersey for Election Day 2020.

NEW JERSEY

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020

To register to vote in the state of New Jersey, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

A United States citizen

At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18

A resident of the county for 30 days before the election

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States

How to register to vote in New Jersey:

Print and mail this registration form.

Register to vote in person at the NJ Medical Assistance & Health Services Program, WIC, Work First NJ Programs, Division of Developmental Disabilities, Office of Disability Services - Department of Human Services - Public Offices, Armed Forces of the United States Recruitment Offices, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services - Department of Labor, Commission of the Blind & Visually Impaired and County Welfare Agency or County Board of Social Services. Find more information about where to register to vote in person here.

Click here for more information on voter registration in New Jersey.

Check if you're registered to vote here.