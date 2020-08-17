How to register to vote in New Jersey

What you need to know to register to vote in New Jersey for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 8:00 AM
1 min read

NEW JERSEY
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020

To register to vote in the state of New Jersey, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • A United States citizen
  • At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18
  • A resident of the county for 30 days before the election
  • A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States

    • How to register to vote in New Jersey:

  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Register to vote in person at the NJ Medical Assistance & Health Services Program, WIC, Work First NJ Programs, Division of Developmental Disabilities, Office of Disability Services - Department of Human Services - Public Offices, Armed Forces of the United States Recruitment Offices, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services - Department of Labor, Commission of the Blind & Visually Impaired and County Welfare Agency or County Board of Social Services. Find more information about where to register to vote in person here.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in New Jersey.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.