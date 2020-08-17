How to register to vote in Kansas What you need to know to register to vote in Kansas for Election Day 2020.

KANSAS

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Kansas, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the state of Kansas.

Have reached the age of 18 years before the next election.

Have received final discharge from imprisonment, parole, or conditional release if convicted of a felony.

Have abandoned your former residence and/or name.

How to register to vote in Kansas:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Kansas.

Check if you're registered to vote here.