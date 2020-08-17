How to register to vote in Kansas

What you need to know to register to vote in Kansas for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
1 min read

KANSAS
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Kansas, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the state of Kansas.
  • Have reached the age of 18 years before the next election.
  • Have received final discharge from imprisonment, parole, or conditional release if convicted of a felony.
  • Have abandoned your former residence and/or name.

    • How to register to vote in Kansas:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in Kansas.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.