How to register to vote in Kansas
What you need to know to register to vote in Kansas for Election Day 2020.
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
KANSAS
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020
To register to vote in the state of Kansas, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be a U.S. citizen and a resident of the state of Kansas.Have reached the age of 18 years before the next election.Have received final discharge from imprisonment, parole, or conditional release if convicted of a felony.Have abandoned your former residence and/or name.
How to register to vote in Kansas:
Register online here.Print and mail this registration form.Click here for more information on voter registration in Kansas.
Check if you're registered to vote here.