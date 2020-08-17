How to register to vote in Kentucky
What you need to know to register to vote in Kentucky for Election Day 2020.
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020
To register to vote in Kentucky, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be a U.S. citizenBe a current resident of KentuckyBe at least 18 years of age on or before the next general electionIs not a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony, had the right to vote restored following an expungement, executive pardon, or executive orderNot judged "mentally incompetent" in a court of lawDoes not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky
How to register to vote in Kentucky:
Register online here.Print and mail this registration form.Register in person at your county clerk's office which can be found here.Click here for more information on voter registration in Kentucky.
Check if you're registered to vote here.