How to register to vote in Kentucky What you need to know to register to vote in Kentucky for Election Day 2020.

KENTUCKY

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in Kentucky, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a current resident of Kentucky

Be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general election

Is not a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony, had the right to vote restored following an expungement, executive pardon, or executive order

Not judged "mentally incompetent" in a court of law

Does not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky

How to register to vote in Kentucky:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at your county clerk's office which can be found here.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Kentucky.

Check if you're registered to vote here.