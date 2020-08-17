How to register to vote in Kentucky

What you need to know to register to vote in Kentucky for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 11:37 AM
1 min read

KENTUCKY
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in Kentucky, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Be a current resident of Kentucky
  • Be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general election
  • Is not a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony, had the right to vote restored following an expungement, executive pardon, or executive order
  • Not judged "mentally incompetent" in a court of law
  • Does not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky

    • How to register to vote in Kentucky:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Register in person at your county clerk's office which can be found here.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in Kentucky.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.