How to register to vote in Louisiana What you need to know to register to vote in Louisiana for Election Day 2020.

LOUISIANA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020 (Mail and in person)

Oct. 13, 2020 (Online)

To register to vote in Louisiana, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but must be 18 years old to vote

Not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony or, if under such an order not have been incarcerated pursuant to the order within the last five years and not be under an order of imprisonment related to a felony conviction for election fraud or any other election offense pursuant to La. R.S. 18:1461.2

Not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights

Reside in the state and parish in which they seek to register

How to register to vote in Louisiana:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at any Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, WIC offices, food stamp offices, Medicaid offices, offices serving persons with disabilities such as the Deaf Action Centers and Independent Living Offices, Armed Forces recruitment offices, or a Registrar voters' office.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Louisiana.

Acceptable forms of identification:

If registering in person at a parish Registrar of Voters Office, you are required to prove age, residency and identity. You must submit your current Louisiana driver's license, if you have one, or your birth certificate or other documentation which reasonably and sufficiently establishes your identity, age and residency.

If you have no driver's license, special Louisiana ID or social security number, you may provide a picture ID, a utility bill, payroll check or government document that includes your name and address.

If registering at a mandated site, no further proof of identification is required other than whatever proof is required for services received that you have applied for at the public agency.

Louisiana offers in-person early voting beginning Oct. 20-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find early voting locations here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.