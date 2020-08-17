How to register to vote in Maine What you need to know to register to vote in Maine on Election Day 2020.

MAINE

Voter Registration Deadline: October 13, 2020 (Mail)

There is no deadline for in-person registration, same-day registration is available on Election Day at your polling place

To register to vote in the State of Maine, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be at least 17 years of age (you must be at least 18 years of age to vote, except that in primary elections you may vote if you are 17 but will be 18 by the general election)

Have established and maintain a voting residence in the municipality (i.e. city, town, plantation or unorganized township) where you seek to register

How to register to vote in Maine:

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at your town office or city hall, through any Motor Vehicle branch office, in most state and federal social service agencies, or at voter registration drives. Find more information here.

Request voter registration form be mailed to you here.

Same-day registration is available in Maine at your polling place. Find your polling place here.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Maine.

Check if you're registered to vote here.