How to register to vote in Maryland What you need to know to register to vote in Maryland on Election Day 2020.

Voter Registration Deadline: October 13, 2020

To register to vote in the State of Maryland, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

A U.S. citizen

A Maryland resident

At least 16 years old

Have not been convicted of buying or selling votes

Are not under guardianship for mental disability and found by a court to be unable to communicate a desire to vote

Have not been convicted of a felony and currently serving a court-ordered sentence of imprisonment (Effective Mar. 10, 2016)

How to register to vote in Maryland:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at any of these locations: Your local board of elections, the State Board of Elections, local Department of Health office, The Maryland Department of Human Services local offices, The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) offices, local Area Agency on Aging office, The MTA Paratransit Certification Office, all public institutions of higher education, recruitment offices of the U.S. Armed Forces, marriage license offices, and offices for students with disabilities at all Maryland colleges and universities.

Same-day registration is available at your polling place. To prove where you live, bring your MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with your name and new address.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Maryland.

Maryland offers in-person early voting. Early voting begins Thursday, October 22, 2020 through Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 8 am until 8 pm. Find early voting locations here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.