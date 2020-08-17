How to register to vote in Massachusetts What you need to know to register to vote in Massachusetts for Election Day.

MASSACHUSETTS

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 24, 2020

To register to vote in the State of Massachusetts, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be at least 16 years old

Have an ID issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles

How to register to vote in Massachusetts:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at any local election office here, as well as the Elections Division of the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office here. Voter registration is also available at the Registry of Motor Vehicles and at certain public assistance agencies and are valid as of the day that they are signed. Find more info here.

If you are a U.S. citizen applying for or renewing a driver's license or state ID at the RMV, or applying for health insurance through MassHealth or the Commonwealth Health Connector, you will automatically be registered to vote, unless you opt out. Learn more about automatic voter registration here.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Massachusetts.

Identification requirements:

If you are voting for the first time in a federal election in Massachusetts after registering to vote by mail, you may be required to show identification under federal law.

It is recommended that you include a copy of your identification with your mail-in voter registration form.

If you choose not to include a copy of your identification when completing the mail-in voter registration form, you may be asked for identification when you go to your polling place on Election Day.

If you are unable to present identification when you check-in on Election Day, you may cast a provisional ballot and return later with identification. If you do not return with acceptable identification by close of polls, your ballot cannot be counted.

Massachusetts holds in-person early voting October 17-30. Learn more about early voting here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.