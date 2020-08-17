How to register to vote in New Mexico What you need to know to register to vote in New Mexico for Election Day 2020.

NEW MEXICO

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 6, 2020 (Online and by mail)

Oct. 31, 2020 (in person)

To register to vote in the State of New Mexico, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

A resident of New Mexico

A citizen of the United States

An individual who has not been denied the right to vote by a court of law due to reason of mental incapacity

Not a convicted felon, or a felon who has completed all of the terms and conditions of sentencing

18 years or older at the time of the next election

How to register to vote in New Mexico:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Request paper registration form be sent to you by mail.

Register in person at your County Clerk’s office until the Saturday before the Election (October 31, 2020).

Click here for more information on voter registration in New Mexico.

Early voting starts Oct. 17 and ends Oct. 31. Please check locations and hours here or by contacting your County Clerk’s Office here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.