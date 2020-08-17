How to register to vote in Michigan What you need to know to register to vote in Michigan for Election Day 2020.

MICHIGAN

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 19, 2020 (Online and mail) There is no deadline to register in person, same-day registration available on Election Day

To register to vote in the State of Michigan, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

How to register to vote in Michigan:

Register online here.

Print this registration form and mail it here.

Register in person at local Secretary of State branch office, local county, city, or township clerk's office, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Community Health, Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, military recruitment centers and voter registration drives.

Same-day registration is available on Election Day. Find more information here.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Michigan.

Check if you're registered to vote here.