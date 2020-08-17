How to register to vote in Mississippi What you need to know to register to vote in Mississippi for Election Day 2020.

MISSISSIPPI

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Mississippi, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

A resident of Mississippi and the county, city, or town for 30 days

18 years of age or older

Not declared mentally incompetent by a court

Not convicted in a Mississippi court of arson, armed robbery, bigamy, bribery, carjacking, embezzlement, extortion, felony bad check, felony shoplifting, forgery, larceny, murder, obtaining money or goods under false pretense, perjury, rape, receiving stolen property, robbery, statutory rape, theft, timber larceny, larceny under lease or rental agreement, or unlawful taking of motor vehicle (unless having been pardoned, had rights of citizenship restored by the Governor or had suffrage restored by the Legislature)

How to register to vote in Mississippi:

Print and mail this registration form.

You can pick up a mail-in voter registration form at the Secretary of State's Office, in public libraries, drivers license exam stations, circuit clerk's offices, municipal clerk's offices and in public schools.

Register in person at Circuit Clerk's office, Municipal Clerk's office, when you get your driver's license at the Department of Public Safety at least 30 days prior to the election. Find more info here.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Mississippi.

Check if you're registered to vote here.