How to register to vote in Montana What you need to know to register to vote in Montana for Election Day.

MONTANA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 4, 2020 You can register at certain locations in person from Oct. 5 through Election Day.

To register to vote in Montana, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be registered as required by law

Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election

Be a U.S. citizen

Have lived in Montana for at least 30 days

You cannot vote if you’re a convicted felon serving a sentence in a penal institution

You cannot vote if you’ve been judged in a court of law to be of unsound mind

How to register to vote in Montana:

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at your local election office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and complete a registration form. Or you can fill out a registration form when you apply for or renew your driver’s license or State of Montana ID at the office where you apply for or renew your Montana driver’s license. Find more info here.

Late registration begins October 5, and ends at the close of polls on Election Day (except from noon until 5:00 p.m. on the day before Election Day). Late registration can only be done here.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Montana.

Check if you're registered to vote here.